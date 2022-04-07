Celebrating Loretta Lynn's 90th Birthday!

Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter talked about the upcoming birthday bash show for her grandmother. She also talked about her first ever appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. Loretta's Birthday Bash at Nashville Palace is Sunday, April 10. Doors open at 3pm. For tickets, click here: https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/19202-Third_Annual_Loretta_Lynn_Birthday_Bash_-_90_Years_Young/. Tayla plays the Grand Ole Opry Thursday, April 14. Tickets are available at www.Opry.com.