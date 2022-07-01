Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Celebrating National Ice Cream Month

Hattie Jane's Creamery celebrates 6 years in business.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:46:21-04

As the kick-off to National Ice Cream Month and the celebration of Hattie Jane’s Creamery 6th birthday, we sampled a few of their new summer flavors, including a dairy-free Cotton Candy Coconut, Roasted Peach Cobbler, Lemon Sherbet, and fan-favorite Sweet Corn & Blackberry Jam! Plus, there will be surprise appearances from "Super Scoopers" like Elvis and Spiderman, and 15% off merchandise in stores and online. Also, all this month, there's a Summer Pub Crawl with the Hattie Jane's ice cream truck popping up at breweries across Middle Tennessee each Saturday. Summer Pub Crawl:

July 2 – Asgard Brewing Company (Columbia)

July 9 – Mill Creek Brewing Co. (Nolensville)

July 16 – Diskin Cider (Nashville)

July 23 – Fat Bottom Brewing Co. (Nashville)

July 30 – Jackalope Brewing Co. – The Ranch (Nashville)

Visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com for locations and all the details.

