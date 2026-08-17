Celebrating National non-profit day with some of NewsChannel 5's favorite organizations

We had our friends here at NewsChannel 5 submit some of their favorite non-profits to celebrate them on National non-profit day!

“Friends of Metro Dance”.

They help make dancing like ballet affordable to kids of all income levels.

Friends of Metro Dance - Metro Parks Dance Division

One Generation Away

One Generation Away is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been feeding bellies and souls since 2013. Founded by Chris and Elaine Whitney, OneGenAway rescues high-quality, surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, farms, and caterers and redistributes that food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

https://onegenaway.com/

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, you can make a BIG difference with the click of a button. Every $1 you give provides 4 meals to children, families, and seniors facing food insecurity in Middle and West Tennessee.

https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/

Nashville Ronald McDonald House Charities

They are a non profit home away from home for families of critically ill children undergoing treatment at local hospitals. They give families time instead of having to drive 45 min. or more back and forth to their house or sleeping in waiting rooms or expensive hotels. There is always a waiting list but they can help up to 32 families at a time.

They have a 5k. Sept. 19 which is one of their main fundraising opportunities.

https://rmhcnashville.com/

PENCIL

helps teachers across Nashville get the supplies they need for the school year but at a lower cost! Teachers often pay for supplies themselves, but PENCIL offers a free supply store for teachers every year.

https://pencilforschools.org/free-teacher-supply-store/

SHOWERUP

ShowerUp provides those experiencing homelessness in Nashville, TN with mobile showers and personal hygiene necessities. Our mission is to build relationships, restore hope and dignity, and show the love of God with those in need by providing them with shower services and personal care. For the most up to date info, please follow us on social media. We provide these services to neighbors surrounding Nashville as well.

ShowerUp started in Nashville! Our headquarters are here and we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve friends in this amazing city.

Mobile Hygiene Services in Nashville, TN - ShowerUp

THE BRIDGE MINISTRY

The Bridge, Inc. exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, people experiencing homelessness, and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope.

The Bridge, Inc. | A Lifeline for Nashville's Vulnerable Communities

Room In the Inn

To provide programs that emphasize human development and recovery through education, self-help and work, centered in community and long term support for those who call the streets of Nashville home.

Room In The Inn

Mental Health America of the MidSouth

Serving as a resource for our Tennessee community for so many decades, MHA of the MidSouth identifies vital mental health needs and facilitates the development of programs to meet those challenges and address service gaps. MHA of the MidSouth is a 501(c)3 charitable organization committed to education and support surrounding mental health.

Mental Health America of the Mid-South

