Celebrating the 1,000th episode in the "NCIS-verse"

The team with NCIS is celebrating their 1,000th episode of the NCIS- universe! We chat with star of the show Rocky Carroll about how the team is celebrating the milestone! The special NCIS episode will air April 15 on NewsChannel 5 at 8 p.m.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 09:21:49-04
The team with NCIS is celebrating their 1,000th episode of the NCIS- universe! We chat with star of the show Rocky Carroll about how the team is celebrating the milestone! The special NCIS episode will air April 15 on NewsChannel 5 at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.