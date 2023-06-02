Celebrating Vicki Yates on Talk of the Town

We dedicated Talk of the Town to NewsChannel5’s anchor of 33 years, Vicki Yates as she retires today. Lelan Statom and Tuwanda Coleman shared their thoughts and feelings about Vicki as a friend and a colleague.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:43:39-04
