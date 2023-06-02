Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Celebrating Vicki Yates on Talk of the Town

Celebrating Vicki Yates on Talk of the Town
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:43:39-04

We dedicated Talk of the Town to NewsChannel5’s anchor of 33 years, Vicki Yates as she retires today. Lelan Statom and Tuwanda Coleman shared their thoughts and feelings about Vicki as a friend and a colleague.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018