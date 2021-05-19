Celebrity Chef Arnold Myint's Thai Chicken Salad

Celebrity Chef Arnold Myint made Thai Chicken Salad. (see recipe link below) Join Arnold for a virtual cocktail demo and a premiere screening of his Family Thais documentary on Sunday, May 23 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://shop.arnoldmyint.com/cooking-classes/cocktail-demo-family-thais-premiere-screening.
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:00:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.