Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan Hosts "Toast Nashville"

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and Crystal Buttrey from Loveless Cafe made Gol Cuppa Shots and talked about the Toast Nashville event. Celebrity chef, Maneet Chauhan is hosting the first ever Toast Nashville event, Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at Analog at the Hutton Hotel and Chauhan Ale and Masala House. Toast Nashville is a unique culinary experience where you can sip, sample and savor delicious food, wine, cocktails and more. Joined by celebrity chef guests and culinary icons, Christian Petroni, Kevin DesChenes and Kevin Bludso, the special event will celebrate the spirit of Nashville with carefully curated dishes from the chefs, as well as a special guest emcee and live music. For tickets or more information, visit https://toast-nashville.com/. Charitable Beneficiary in support of The Covenant School.

Gol Guppa Shots

Semolina Puffs:

Store bought

METHOD:

• Fry the pastry.

Potato Black Garbanzo Stuffing:

1 cup boiled black garbanzo or canned garbanzo beans

1 cup Boiled potatoes (diced)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro (finely chopped)

1/4 tsp red chillie powder

1/4 tsp roasted cumin powder

2 tbsp chaat masala

sugar to taste

salt to taste

METHOD:

• Mix together the filling ingredients. Set aside.

Mint Cilantro Lime Water

1 cup mint leaves

1 cup cilantro

2 Tbsp Ginger

1 Jalapeno

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 cup Mexican cola

1/2 cup lime juice

3 cups water

salt to taste

METHOD:

• Prepare the mint water by putting all the ingredients of the in a blender and blending. Strain and set aside.