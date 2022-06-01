Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan Makes Indian Street Food

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan made Bhel Puri, which is Puffed Rice and Vegetable Chaat, a kind of Indian street food. Maneet is hosting a dinner at Chaatable on Tuesday, June 7 to promote her cookbook, Chaat, as well as her contribution to another book, Khabaar, by Madhushree Ghosh. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chef-maneet-chauhan-x-madhushree-ghosh-exclusive-dinner-tickets-344444070487.

Bhel Puri (Puffed Rice & Vegetable Chaat

Ingredients

1 large potato, boiled, peeled, and finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

1 large tomato, finely chopped

2 serrano chiles, finely chopped

½ cup loosely packed finely chopped fresh cilantro

½ small mango, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Cilantro-Mint Chutney

2 tablespoons tamarind chutney

2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted

1 tablespoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon Kashmiri or other red chile powder

½ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

4 cups puffed rice

Salt

Sev (Indian crunchy chickpea noodles)

SERVES: 4

PREPARATION TIME: 10 minutes, plus 20 minutes to cook the potato

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the potato, onion, tomato, serranos, cilantro, mango, cilantro-mint chutney, tamarind chutney, cumin, chaat masala, chile powder, and lemon juice. Stir well and then add the puffed rice, stirring gently to combine. Season with salt.

Spoon into a cone or bowl and garnish generously with sev. Serve immediately or the puffed rice will become soggy.

Reprinted with permission from Chaat by Maneet Chauhan and Jody Eddy copyright © 2020. Photographs by Linda Xiao. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

