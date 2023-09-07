Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan Set to Host Southern Cooking Global Favors Brunch

Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan made Fall Honey Crisp Apple Chaat. Maneet will be hosting the Southern Cooking Global Flavors x Chauhan Brunch with Chef Kenny Gilbert on Sunday, September 10 at 11 am at Tansuo, 121B 12th Avenue North, Nashville, TN. The Sunday afternoon brunch will include fabulous food, drink, and conversation with chef Maneet Chauhan to celebrate the release of "Southern Cooking Global Flavors" by renowned Chef Kenny Gilbert. Guests will enjoy a multi-course brunch featuring dishes with southern flair from Chef Kenny (such as Jerk Spiced Spareribs and The Flavor Bomb Chicken Biscuit) with robust Indian pairings from Maneet. Cost is $105 per person. Chef Gilbert's book "Southern Cooking Global Flavors" is included with your ticket! Limited spots are available. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are available here: https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=332983&restref=332983&experienceId=190325&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared.

Fall Honey Crisp Apple Chaat

Ingredients:

1 lb. honey crisp apples

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin seeds-roasted and powdered

lemon juice-to taste

1 cup Puffed rice

1 tbsp mango mint chutney

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

micro cilantro

flowers

Directions:

Mix the Puffed rice with mango mint chutney.

Mix apples with chaat, red chili powder, cumin powder and lemon juice

Spread the raita sauce at the base of the plate.

Top with puffed rice.

Arrange the apples.

Garnish with pomegranate, cilantro, and flowers.

Sweet Mango Mint Chutney

1 cups cilantro leaves

1 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup ripe mango or mango pulp

5-6 green chilies

1/4 cup lime juice Salt to taste

Directions

Grind the above items to a fine paste, add very little water if you need.

Pumpkin Raita Sauce

• 4 cups plain Yogurt

• 2 tbsp Sugar

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1/2 tsp chaat masala

• 1 tsp pumpkin spice

• Salt- to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients and season to taste