Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.

