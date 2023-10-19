Celebrity Chef Whitney Miller's Favorite Go-to Dessert Recipe

Celebrity chef Whitney Miller made Brownie Cookies and talked about how she turned her passion for baking into a new cookie business. Gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies is located at 100 4th Avenue North (at Main Street) in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Whitney’s Cookies are also available for online orders with nationwide shipping at www.WhitneysCookies.co. Today's recipe for Brownie Cookies is from Whitney Miller's cookbook, New Southern Table, which is available wherever you buy books.



Brownie Cookies

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate bar, chopped

14 ounces semi-sweet chocolate bar, chopped, divided

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

4 large eggs

1/4 cup chocolate hazelnut spread

1 1/4 cups pure cane sugar

1 tablespoon brewed coffee

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a microwave-safe bowl combine the unsweetened chocolate, 11 ounces of the semi-sweet chocolate, and butter. Microwave in 1-minute increments until melted, stirring after each minute. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl stir together the eggs, chocolate hazelnut spread, sugar, coffee, and vanilla.

In a small bowl sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Gradually add the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Stir to combine. Fold in the flour mixture until combined. Stir in the remaining 3 ounces chopped semi- sweet chocolate and refrigerate the dough for up to 1 hour.

Scoop out heaping tablespoonsful of dough and roll in your hans to form 11 balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet, and bake for 8 minutes, or until the cookies are set but slightly fudgy. Let the cookies stand on the baking sheet for 1 minute before transferring to a wire rack to cool slightly. Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve warm.

Makes about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.

Note: I prefer to use Nutella brand chocolate-hazelnut spread.