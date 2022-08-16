Celebrity Items on Auction

Stephen Shutts president of Rockology Auctions showed celebrity memorabilia up for auction. Rockology Auctions is accepting bids on celebrity memorabilia that has never been offered publicly in an auction running through Wednesday, August 17. You can bid on over 300 items from the likes of Elvis Presley, George H. W. Bush, Patsy Cline, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. To register to bid, or for more information, go to https://rockologyauctions.com/.