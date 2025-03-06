Celtic Rhythms on Fire is celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend in Lebanon

The Nashville Irish Step Dancers return to the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon by popular demand for their 3rd consecutive year for another dynamic performance of “Celtic Rhythms on Fire.” The Nashville Irish Step Dancers (NISD) will be showcasing an extraordinary cast of past and present Irish dancers, musicians, and singers in their annual production of “Celtic Rhythms on Fire.” This dazzling performance is the creation of Chicago native Mary Moran, a first-generation Irish American who established NISD into an award-winning, nationally recognized powerhouse. Together, these dancers form an incredibly professional troupe of entertainers who have built an impressive competition and performance resume.

Celtic Rhythms On Fire will perform March 8th at 7 PM. Tickets are $20.00 for Seniors (60 and over), $16.00 Kids (2-12), and $25.00 for General Admission. Tickets Available at capitoltheatretn.com/tickets.