Maneet and Pooja showed how to create innovative ice cream desserts with an Indian flair and talked about their Chaat Party Box collaboration. Maneet and Pooja's Chaat Party Boxes will be available through August 31 and can be shipped nationwide. A portion of sales from the box will be donated to World Central Kitchen (www.donate.wck.org) to provide fresh meals to the frontline medical staff in India. Order here: https://www.goldbelly.com/malai-ice-cream/chaat-ice-cream-party-box-for-9-12 . Get tickets to tonight's dinner event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malai-ice-cream-chaat-party-dinner-with-pooja-bavishi-maneet-chauhan-tickets-164899098643.