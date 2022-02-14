Channing Tatum Stars in New Movie

Channing Tatum and his production partner Reid Carolin preview their new movie DOG, a buddy comedy about the misadventures of two former Army Rangers - one human, one canine - who are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. There's a special Valentine's Day sneak preview February 14 at 7 pm at select local theaters. DOG opens in theaters everywhere on Friday.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 14, 2022
