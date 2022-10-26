Charles Esten is Giving Back Here in Nashville

Actor-musician Charles Esten gave us a career update, talked about his community involvement and performing at Alive and the Bluebird. Alive and the Bluebird Featuring Charles Esten and Friends is Thursday, November 17 at Green Door Gourmet. Attendees will enjoy craft beverages and appetizers in Green Door Gourmet’s beautiful farm setting, followed by an in-the-round show with Esten and friends. There will also be a virtual silent auction. Limited tickets are still available at https://givebutter.com/greendoorgourmet2022. Proceeds from the event support Alive Hospice’s community services, including grief support, financial assistance for patients when insurance doesn’t cover everything, grief camps for kids, and more. Go to https://www.alivehospice.org/ to learn more. Join Charles Esten for the first ever “Light the Morning” Brunch on Saturday, October 29 from 11am-1:30pm at The 404 Kitchen, 507 12th Ave. So. Nashville, Tn 37203. Your ticket includes an incredible meal and songs and stories from Charles Esten. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Click here for tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/the-404-kitchen/event/private/de5e41c4-bd93-40d2-a2c8-677e757c5790/.