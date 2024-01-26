Watch Now
Charles Esten stops by the studio to talk about his new album "Love Ain't Pretty"

Charles Esten stopped by the studio to share the news of the release of his debut album and told us more about Friday night's show at Exit/In.
Charles Esten stopped by the studio to share the news of the release of his debut album and told us more about Friday night's show at Exit/In. For more information on all things Charles Esten visit his website at https://www.charlesesten.com/

