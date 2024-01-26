Charles Esten stopped by the studio to share the news of the release of his debut album and told us more about Friday night's show at Exit/In. For more information on all things Charles Esten visit his website at https://www.charlesesten.com/
Charles Esten stops by the studio to talk about his new album "Love Ain't Pretty"
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 12:44:18-05
Charles Esten stopped by the studio to share the news of the release of his debut album and told us more about Friday night's show at Exit/In. For more information on all things Charles Esten visit his website at https://www.charlesesten.com/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.