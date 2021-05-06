Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chatting with Actor Dean Norris

items.[0].videoTitle
We talk about his new role on United States of Al
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:59:56-04

Dean Norris talked about his career and gave us a preview of the next episode of United States of Al. United States of Al airs Thursday nights at 7:30pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018