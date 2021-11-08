Chatting with CMT Host Cody Alan

It's an all-access pass into the life of one of CMT's favorite hosts! Fans and country stars alike love Cody Alan - now he shares his personal story in a new book! Don't miss a live book launch event tonight online at www.codyalanbook.com with Dierks Bentley interviewing Cody at 7pm tonight. Hear's The Thing will be released tomorrow wherever you buy books!
Posted at 1:28 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:28:25-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.