Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chatting with CMT Host Cody Alan

items.[0].videoTitle
We chat with the CMT host about his new book
Posted at 1:28 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:28:25-05

It's an all-access pass into the life of one of CMT's favorite hosts! Fans and country stars alike love Cody Alan - now he shares his personal story in a new book! Don't miss a live book launch event tonight online at www.codyalanbook.com with Dierks Bentley interviewing Cody at 7pm tonight. Hear's The Thing will be released tomorrow wherever you buy books!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018