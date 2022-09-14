Watch Now
Chatting with Jewelry Icon Kendra Scott

We talk to Kendra Scott about her new book.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 12:55:38-04

Kendra Scott's new book reveals how she went from college dropout to billion dollar jewelry icon. The book is called Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love. Meet Kendra at a book event at the W Hotel on September 22 from 5 until 7:30pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-kendra-scott-in-nashville-tickets-394388806537

