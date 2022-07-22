Cheap Lunch in the Heart of Downtown Nashville

Ms. Cheap took us to Robert’s Western World where you can get a sandwich, chips, a beer, and dessert for just $6. Robert’s Western World is located at 416B Broadway, on Honky Tonk Row in downtown Nashville. For more information, call (615) 244-9552 or (615) 244-1028 or visit, www.robertswesternworld@gmail.com. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.