Check out Culture + Co's Innovative Self-Serve Cafe!

Jacqueline Palladino and Ashton Judy, the mother-daughter team behind Culture + Co., explained the innovative concept behind their self-serve cafe. Culture + Co. is a cheese and charcuterie pairing conveyor belt dining experience. The menu focuses on artisan American cheese with seasonal food pairings and a natural wine list. There is an open kitchen that lends itself to an interactive and communal dining space. The daily menu and selections are updated regularly. Culture + Co. is located inside the L & L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave. #134, Nashville, TN 37209. The hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 3pm-8pm, Friday – Saturday from 12pm-9pm and Sunday from 12pm-6pm. For more information, go to https://www.cultureandco.com/or call (615) 864-8138.