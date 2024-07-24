Check out the new Luke Combs exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s newest exhibition, Luke Combs: The Man that I Am, traces Combs’ story from singing with his school choirs in North Carolina to headlining stadiums around the world. The exhibit is now open and will run until June 2025. The exhibit includes stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, posters, childhood memorabilia and more. Highlights include childhood artwork; a section of the couch on which Combs wrote songs in his first Nashville-area apt; handwritten lyrics; a cassette of Tracy Chapman’s album including “Fast Car” belonging to Combs’ father and the suit Combs wore to perform with Chapman on the Grammy Awards in February; and items from Combs’ first recording session in Nashville. The exhibit is included with museum admission and tickets can be purchased in advance on our website, countrymusichalloffame.org.

