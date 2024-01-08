Watch Now
Check out these amazing "before" & "after" makeovers for the new year!

Hairstylist Kia Taylor gave three women makeovers for the new year.
Hairstylist Kia Taylor gave three women makeovers for the new year. K Taylor Extensions is located at 3049 Dickerson Pike #102, Nashville, TN 37207. Kia’s products MADE (Make A Dramatic Entrance) products are available at the salon or online at https://www.ktaylorhair.com/made-hair-products. For more information visit https://www.ktaylorhair.com/ or call (615) 975-3336. Follow @ktaylorhair on Instagram and Facebook.

