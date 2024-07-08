Watch Now
Check out this bridal shop that specializes in curvy and plus-size gowns!

We stop by Eleven Curvy Bridal where they specialize in making you feel beautiful
Every bride should feel beautiful on their wedding day, and while most traditional bridal shops carry sample sizes between 8-14, at Eleven Curvy Bridal, they’re serving curvy and plus-size brides to make them feel beautiful as ever on their wedding day. Producer, Brittany Foxx, stopped in for a closer look at the beautiful shop and the jaw-dropping gowns.

ELEVEN CURVY BRIDAL MISSION:

At Eleven Bridal, our mission is to embrace and empower curvy and plus-size brides during their dress shopping journey. We are committed to giving our brides the most exceptional and unforgettable shopping experience; because that is what she deserves. Let Eleven Bridal be your oasis from traditional bridal boutiques. You will not be disappointed.

For more information on Eleven Curvy Bridal at elevenbridal.com

