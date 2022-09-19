Cheekwood Harvest Festival Begins

Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod talked about this year’s Cheekwood Harvest festival. The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest where guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day to take in the changing of the leaves, or an afternoon date. Cheekwood Harvest runs through October 30. For more information, visit www.cheekwood.org.