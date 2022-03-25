Peter Grimaldi the Vice President of Gardens and Facilities at Cheekwood gave us a tour of their blooming gardens. Cheekwood in Bloom features more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils, and blooming bulbs spilling from the gardens. Magnolias, redbuds, and dogwoods are also in on the act. Celebrate the changing season with five weekends of family activities, adult workshops and programs and special performances. To find out what’s currently blooming in the gardens, follow @CheekwoodInBloom on Instagram and Facebook. The Cheekwood in Bloom 10th Anniversary Celebration runs through April 10. Visit www.cheekwood.org to learn more.