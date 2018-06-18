Cheekwood's New Exhibit: Cracking Art

Gina Wouters and Kicco showed us pieces featured in the new Cracking Art large-scale outdoor installation at Cheekwood. Cracking Art is a display of over 4,000 animal forms made from 100-percent recyclable plastic materials. The Cracking Art exhibition will occupy the Cheekwood gardens and mansion through September 2. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forest Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37205. For more information, go to www.cheekwood.org . There are also several Cracking Art pieces located in the 21C Museum in downtown Nashville at 221 2nd Ave N. Go to www.21cmuseumhotels.com/nashville/museum/ to learn more or call (615) 610-6400.