Cheesy Baked Hashbrowns from Dyan Damron

Who doesn’t love a cheesy breakfast or brunch dish! Dyan Damron joins us in studio to give us the recipe for Cheesy Baked Hashbrowns! For more information visit Coachdconsulting.com

Dyan’s Cheesy Baked Hashbrowns



Ingredients:

1 30-oz bag frozen shredded potatoes



1½ cup diced white or yellow onion



1 t plus a pinch salt



1 t pepper



2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese (grate it by hand from a wedge/block)



Half stick (4 T) unsalted butter melted



½ cup sour cream (you can also use 4 oz cream cheese) at room temp

Directions:

Thaw the potatoes in the refrigerator for approximately 24 hours prior to preparing. I also use frozen diced onions, so I add the onions to the refrigerator at this time as well.



Add the shredded potatoes and onions to a large bowl and mix together with salt and pepper. Add in the shredded cheese and mix well.



In a separate small bowl, mix the melted butter and sour cream well (do not use cold sour cream or it will curdle). Pour the butter/sour cream mixture over the potato mixture and mix well, ensuring all potatoes are covered with the butter/sour cream mixture.



Spray a 9x13 baking dish (this works best with casserole dishes rather than metal baking pans) well with cooking spray. Pour the potatoes into the baking dish and spread out well and pack down slightly. Note: at this point, you can cover and refrigerate overnight. Just remove from refrigerator and bake when you are ready.



When ready to bake, lightly spray the top of the hashbrowns with a very light layer of cooking spray to help brown on top. Bake in preheated 375-degree oven for 35-45 minutes. The edges should be golden brown and you can see the inside bubbling slightly.



This is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. They are great immediately out of the oven but will stay warm and tasty for up to an hour. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container.