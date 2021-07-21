Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud from One Spunky Spud

TikTok Chef Michael Harvey from One Spunky Spud made a Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud. (see recipe below) One Spunky Spud is located in the Rivergate Mall Food Court. Follow Michael on all the social media channels at @onespunkyspud and on his website, www.onespunkyspud.com.
Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud
1 large Potato
8 oz Velveeta cheese
1 Can of cream of chicken soup.
1 Head of fresh broccoli
1 large skinless and boneless chicken breast
½ t Granulated garlic
1T Black pepper
A hefty pinch of salt
1 T dehydrated onion flakes
½ c water
½ c shredded Mexican cheese
1 stick of dat Buttah
Place potato in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Take out when fork tender.
In a mixing bowl, combine Cream of chicken soup, Velveeta, water, garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Place on medium low heat and stir until everything is melted and well mixed.
In a separate pan, steam your broccoli until desired doneness, remove from pan.
In the same pan, add oil and cook chicken breast on both sides until done. Season chicken breast with a pinch of salt, pepper, granulated garlic and onion as well, t hen cut into chunks.
Slice open the potato and crunch it up! Then layer in this order: butter, cheese, chicken and broccoli. Top with cheese sauce, shredded cheese and parsley on top to garnish.