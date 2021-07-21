Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud from One Spunky Spud

TikTok Chef Michael Harvey from One Spunky Spud made a Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud. (see recipe below) One Spunky Spud is located in the Rivergate Mall Food Court. Follow Michael on all the social media channels at @onespunkyspud and on his website, www.onespunkyspud.com.

Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud

1 large Potato

8 oz Velveeta cheese

1 Can of cream of chicken soup.

1 Head of fresh broccoli

1 large skinless and boneless chicken breast

½ t Granulated garlic

1T Black pepper

A hefty pinch of salt

1 T dehydrated onion flakes

½ c water

½ c shredded Mexican cheese

1 stick of dat Buttah

Place potato in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Take out when fork tender.

In a mixing bowl, combine Cream of chicken soup, Velveeta, water, garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Place on medium low heat and stir until everything is melted and well mixed.

In a separate pan, steam your broccoli until desired doneness, remove from pan.

In the same pan, add oil and cook chicken breast on both sides until done. Season chicken breast with a pinch of salt, pepper, granulated garlic and onion as well, t hen cut into chunks.

Slice open the potato and crunch it up! Then layer in this order: butter, cheese, chicken and broccoli. Top with cheese sauce, shredded cheese and parsley on top to garnish.

