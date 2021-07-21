Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud from One Spunky Spud

items.[0].videoTitle
We get a recipe from the owner of One Spunky Spud
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:00:17-04

TikTok Chef Michael Harvey from One Spunky Spud made a Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud. (see recipe below) One Spunky Spud is located in the Rivergate Mall Food Court. Follow Michael on all the social media channels at @onespunkyspud and on his website, www.onespunkyspud.com.

Cheesy Broccoli Chicken Spud

1 large Potato
8 oz Velveeta cheese
1 Can of cream of chicken soup.
1 Head of fresh broccoli
1 large skinless and boneless chicken breast
½ t Granulated garlic
1T Black pepper
A hefty pinch of salt
1 T dehydrated onion flakes
½ c water
½ c shredded Mexican cheese
1 stick of dat Buttah

Place potato in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Take out when fork tender.

In a mixing bowl, combine Cream of chicken soup, Velveeta, water, garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Place on medium low heat and stir until everything is melted and well mixed.

In a separate pan, steam your broccoli until desired doneness, remove from pan.

In the same pan, add oil and cook chicken breast on both sides until done. Season chicken breast with a pinch of salt, pepper, granulated garlic and onion as well, t hen cut into chunks.

Slice open the potato and crunch it up! Then layer in this order: butter, cheese, chicken and broccoli. Top with cheese sauce, shredded cheese and parsley on top to garnish.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018