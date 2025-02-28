Chef Bai gives us details on her new cookbook "Breaking up with Dairy"

Renowned chef and bestselling author Bailey Bai has just released her latest cookbook, "Breaking Up with Dairy," which features innovative and delicious plant-based recipes to help readers incorporate more dairy-free options into their diets.

Bai discussed the 3-year process of reinventing how people look at plant-based cheese and other dairy alternatives.

The cookbook includes chapters on plant-based milks, cheeses, sauces, and a wide variety of recipes from entrees to desserts - all without the use of dairy products. Bai emphasized that she made sure to include many kid-friendly options as well.

