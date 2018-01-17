Chef Brian Riggenbach from The Mockingbird made Bulgogi Steak with Mixed Greens.(see recipe below) The Mockingbird is located at 121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203. Call (615) 741-9900 or visit the website www.MockingbirdNashville.com for reservations. Starting Monday January 22, The Mockingbird will be open for lunch, as well as dinner, weekend brunch and daily happy hours.

Ingredients for the Bulgogi marinade:

3 small sweet onions

1 C apple juice

1 C soy sauce

¾ C rice wine vinegar

2 ½ oz ginger

2 oz, about 16 cloves garlic

1 Tgochujang

1 T soy bean paste

1 t honey

2 t black pepper, ground

1 t sesame oil

1 lb hanger steak

1-2 oz sesame crisps

8 C mixed greens

Directions for the Bulgogi marinade

Chop the onions, garlic, and ginger, then place all of the marinade ingredients in a high-powered blender and puree until smooth. Pour the marinade over the steak and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, up to overnight.

Remove the steak from the marinade and let come to room temp, about 20-30 minutes. Grill as desired on either a cast iron pan, or on a grill, until medium rare, or desired temperature. Let the steak rest, and once cool, slice.

Place the greens in a large mixing bowl, toss with the vinaigrette,(see recipe below) and divide among four bowls.

Divide the steak over the top, and garnish with the sesame crisps.

Ingredients for sambal vinaigrette

1 ½ TBL rice vinegar

1 TBL sambal oelek

1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 TBL honey

⅓ cup vegetable oil

To taste salt & pepper

Directions for the sambal vinaigrette

Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, and whisk until combined. Season with salt and pepper, reserve.



