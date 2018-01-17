Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
HI: 21°
LO: 12°
Chef Brian Riggenbach from The Mockingbird made Bulgogi Steak with Mixed Greens.(see recipe below) The Mockingbird is located at 121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203. Call (615) 741-9900 or visit the website www.MockingbirdNashville.com for reservations. Starting Monday January 22, The Mockingbird will be open for lunch, as well as dinner, weekend brunch and daily happy hours.
Ingredients for the Bulgogi marinade:
3 small sweet onions
1 C apple juice
1 C soy sauce
¾ C rice wine vinegar
2 ½ oz ginger
2 oz, about 16 cloves garlic
1 Tgochujang
1 T soy bean paste
1 t honey
2 t black pepper, ground
1 t sesame oil
1 lb hanger steak
1-2 oz sesame crisps
8 C mixed greens
Directions for the Bulgogi marinade
Chop the onions, garlic, and ginger, then place all of the marinade ingredients in a high-powered blender and puree until smooth. Pour the marinade over the steak and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, up to overnight.
Remove the steak from the marinade and let come to room temp, about 20-30 minutes. Grill as desired on either a cast iron pan, or on a grill, until medium rare, or desired temperature. Let the steak rest, and once cool, slice.
Place the greens in a large mixing bowl, toss with the vinaigrette,(see recipe below) and divide among four bowls.
Divide the steak over the top, and garnish with the sesame crisps.
Ingredients for sambal vinaigrette
1 ½ TBL rice vinegar
1 TBL sambal oelek
1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard
1 TBL honey
⅓ cup vegetable oil
To taste salt & pepper
Directions for the sambal vinaigrette
Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, and whisk until combined. Season with salt and pepper, reserve.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…