Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef Jerod Wilcher makes Butterscotch Bourbon Candied Yams to celebrate Tuwanda!

Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFly Garden Brunch made Butterscotch Bourbon Candied Yams.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 13:05:16-05

In honor of Tuwanda Coleman’s retirement week, and her love of candied yams, Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFly Garden Brunch made Butterscotch Bourbon Candied Yams. 

Sweet Potatoes (medium size)….. 4ea
Unsalted Butter…………………1 cup
Light Brown Sugar…………… 1/4 cup
Granulated Sugar ……………… 1 Tbl
Heavy whipping cream ………. 4oz
Ground Nutmeg………………….. 1Tsp
Ground Cinnamon……………….. 2 Tsp
Maple Syrup…………………………. 4oz
Vanilla Extract…………………..2tbsp Butterscotch Extract………… 1 tbsp
Bourbon (your favorite)…… 1/4 cup


Cooking Procedure:
Wash & peel yams and cut into 1/4 inch circles. In a saucepan on medium heat melt the butter. Add the sugars and stir. Add heavy cream and mix unto smooth. Next add nutmeg, cinnamon and continue to stir. Then add syrup, vanilla extract, butterscotch extract and bourbon while stirring. Add a pinch of salt. Place your sweet potatoes into a baking dish. Pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes. Mix and cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and mix well. Cover and place back in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.

Chef Jerod also talked about his new soon-to-be released book, “Y’all Have No Idea: Memoir and Cookbook”. From the streets of Miami to the bustling kitchens of ButterFLY Garden Brunch and Events, the book chronicles the incredible journey of a chef who turned adversity into inspiration.

Chef Jerod Wilcher shares his heartfelt story—a tale of overcoming hardships, finding solace in cooking, and crafting a culinary haven against all odds. Look for Chef Jerod Wilcher’s “Y’all Have No Idea” is available for pre-order or wherever you buy books.

To make reservations at ButterFly Garden Brunch or for more information on the restaurant, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077. ButterFLY Garden Brunch and Events is located at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018