Chef Jerod Wilcher makes Butterscotch Bourbon Candied Yams to celebrate Tuwanda!

In honor of Tuwanda Coleman’s retirement week, and her love of candied yams, Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFly Garden Brunch made Butterscotch Bourbon Candied Yams.

Sweet Potatoes (medium size)….. 4ea Unsalted Butter…………………1 cup Light Brown Sugar…………… 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar ……………… 1 Tbl Heavy whipping cream ………. 4oz Ground Nutmeg………………….. 1Tsp Ground Cinnamon……………….. 2 Tsp Maple Syrup…………………………. 4oz Vanilla Extract…………………..2tbsp Butterscotch Extract………… 1 tbsp Bourbon (your favorite)…… 1/4 cup Cooking Procedure: Wash & peel yams and cut into 1/4 inch circles. In a saucepan on medium heat melt the butter. Add the sugars and stir. Add heavy cream and mix unto smooth. Next add nutmeg, cinnamon and continue to stir. Then add syrup, vanilla extract, butterscotch extract and bourbon while stirring. Add a pinch of salt. Place your sweet potatoes into a baking dish. Pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes. Mix and cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and mix well. Cover and place back in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.

Chef Jerod also talked about his new soon-to-be released book, “Y’all Have No Idea: Memoir and Cookbook”. From the streets of Miami to the bustling kitchens of ButterFLY Garden Brunch and Events, the book chronicles the incredible journey of a chef who turned adversity into inspiration.

Chef Jerod Wilcher shares his heartfelt story—a tale of overcoming hardships, finding solace in cooking, and crafting a culinary haven against all odds. Look for Chef Jerod Wilcher’s “Y’all Have No Idea” is available for pre-order or wherever you buy books.

