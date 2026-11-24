Cranberry Bourbon Glazed Turkey Meatballs

Juicy, perfectly seasoned turkey meatballs tossed in a rich cranberry bourbon glaze featuring fresh orange, brown sugar, and a hint of Dijon mustard. Finished with fresh rosemary and orange zest, bringing together sweet, tangy, and savory holiday flavors with an elegant presentation.

Two holiday favorites, reimagined with THEE CHEF JEROD’s signature flair!

Turkey Meatballs

2 lbs. ground turkey

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

¼ cup finely diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon RAIN All-Purpose Seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon olive oil

-Cranberry-Bourbon Glaze-

1 can (14 oz.) cranberry sauce

¼ cup bourbon

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste