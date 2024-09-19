Chef Jerod Wilcher talks about his memoir, "Y'all Have No Idea"

Chef Jerod Wilcher with the ButterFLY Garden stops by the studio to tell us about his new memoir, “Yall Have No Idea.” From the streets of Miami to the bustling kitchens of ButterFLY Garden Brunch and Events, this book chronicles the incredible journey of a chef who turned adversity into inspiration. To order his book visit https://www.amazon.com/Yall-Have-Chavouis-Jerod-Wilcher-ebook/dp/B0CV4TQZNY

