Chef Jerod Wilcher's Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Chicken Pot Pie. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com and subscribe to his YouTube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. To contact Chef Jerod for personal chef or catering services, call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237 or email him at info@masterkingchefjerod.com. Follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram and "Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod" on Facebook.

CHICKEN POT PIE

INGREDIENTS

1 c butter

1/4 c yellow onion (chopped)

1/4 c carrots (diced)

1/8 c celery (diced)

1/4 c broccoli florets

1/4 c russet potato (diced)

1/4 c corn

1/8 c frozen peas

1/4 c all-purpose flour

2 c chicken broth

1/2 c heavy whipping cream

2 ea 5oz chicken breast (cooked & diced)

1 tsp chopped garlic

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp blk pepper

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp chicken base

1 tsp hot sauce

1 box (14.1oz) Pie Crust (2 count)

Egg wash (optional) as needed

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 1 pie crust in a 9-inch round casserole dish for 10 minutes. Remove crust from oven and set aside. In a medium sauce pot add butter. Once butter starts to sizzle add vegetables (not the frozen peas). Cook the vegetables for 5-7 minutes on medium heat. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper, add the garlic and cook for 2-3 more minutes. Add the flour and cook and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken broth a bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add the cream. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Add the peas, seasonings, chicken base and hot sauce. Add the cooked chicken. Pour the filling inside the cooked pie crust. Take the second pie crust and cover ingredients. Pinch the edges of the top and bottom crust together to seal in the filling. Brush top of the pie crust with egg wash. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until top pie crust is golden brown. Let set for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

