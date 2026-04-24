Chef Jessica Rice share 3 budget friendly recipes all with one main ingredient!

Chef Jessica Rice, a former private chef for Neil Young, Kelly Clarkson, and Pearl Jam — and founder of Nashville's award-winning Avo restaurant — is now the Recipe Development Manager for Budget Bytes (www.budgetbytes.com [budgetbytes.com]), helping 7 million home cooks a month eat well without blowing their budgets.

87% of U.S. adults report paying higher prices than usual for groceries, and nearly 1 in 4 Americans using "Buy Now, Pay Later" loans report using them just to fund their grocery trips.

She share 3 easy recipes with black beans that won't break the bank!

