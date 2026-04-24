Chef Jessica Rice share 3 budget friendly recipes all with one main ingredient!

Chef Jessica Rice, a former private chef for Neil Young, Kelly Clarkson, and Pearl Jam — and founder of Nashville's award-winning Avo restaurant — is now the Recipe Development Manager for Budget Bytes (www.budgetbytes.com [budgetbytes.com]), helping 7 million home cooks a month eat well without blowing their budgets.
87% of U.S. adults report paying higher prices than usual for groceries, and nearly 1 in 4 Americans using "Buy Now, Pay Later" loans report using them just to fund their grocery trips.
She share 3 easy recipes with black beans that won't break the bank!
- Cowboy caviar [budgetbytes.com] – You can make this colorful and delicioius dish at the start of the week and use it all week adding it to tacos, salad, or by itself on a cracker as a snack or as a side dish.
- Each serving has 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber
- Cost $5.54 recipe / $0.55 per Serving
- Blackbean Quesadillas [budgetbytes.com] – This incredibly flavorful quesadilla is packed with protein and fiber, featuring decadent, craveable, gooey cheese inside and a crisp outside (this may be an easy one for a host to taste).
- Each serving has 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber
- Cost: $6.73 recipe / $0.67 per serving
- Barbeque Beans and Greens [budgetbytes.com] – Feed a family of 6 for for over one dollar per person, and it’s a flavor explosion thanks to a mix of Southern greens and tangy BBQ sauce.
- Each serving has 11 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber
- Cost: $6.15 per recipe / $1.03 per serving