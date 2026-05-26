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Chef Robbie Wilson tells us why he wanted to open Lion's Share in Nashville

Lion's Share is a new restaurant you have to try!
Lion's Share is a new restaurant you have to try!
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Opening in March 2026, Lion’s Share brings comfort and adventure to Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood. The audacious new restaurant marks owner and partners Emily Perry-Wilson, Chef Robbie Wilson [instagram.com]’s celebratory return to the city. A James Beard Foundation Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef: California, Chef Robbie’s technical mastery is layered throughout the menu, which leans largely on live fire cooking. Proteins share equal billing, on the custom-built hearth, with precisely prepared seafood and vegetables. A plentiful raw fish selection and special bar menu ensure guests have a variety of exceptional choices throughout the restaurant’s distinctive dining areas. Chef Robbie and Emily’s vision for the buzzy, high-end neighborhood restaurant is alive across the multi-level venue. The aesthetic channels the spirit of a British colonial hunting lodge reimagined through a modern, rebellious lens, blending old-world sophistication with untamed edge. From rich leather banquettes in deep cognac and garnet to dramatic arched architecture, and custom light fixtures that cast a moody glow, the design of Lion’s Share creates a suave atmosphere where luxury lives, but doesn't take itself too seriously.

To make a reservation visit
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209
hear-us-roar.com

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