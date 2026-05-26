Chef Robbie Wilson tells us why he wanted to open Lion's Share in Nashville

Opening in March 2026, Lion’s Share brings comfort and adventure to Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood. The audacious new restaurant marks owner and partners Emily Perry-Wilson, Chef Robbie Wilson [instagram.com]’s celebratory return to the city. A James Beard Foundation Awards Semifinalist for Best Chef: California, Chef Robbie’s technical mastery is layered throughout the menu, which leans largely on live fire cooking. Proteins share equal billing, on the custom-built hearth, with precisely prepared seafood and vegetables. A plentiful raw fish selection and special bar menu ensure guests have a variety of exceptional choices throughout the restaurant’s distinctive dining areas. Chef Robbie and Emily’s vision for the buzzy, high-end neighborhood restaurant is alive across the multi-level venue. The aesthetic channels the spirit of a British colonial hunting lodge reimagined through a modern, rebellious lens, blending old-world sophistication with untamed edge. From rich leather banquettes in deep cognac and garnet to dramatic arched architecture, and custom light fixtures that cast a moody glow, the design of Lion’s Share creates a suave atmosphere where luxury lives, but doesn't take itself too seriously.

To make a reservation visit

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209

hear-us-roar.com