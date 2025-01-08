Watch Now
Chef Sean Brock shows us how to make buttermilk biscuits from Joyland!

Chef Sean Brock is celebrating a new location for his restaurant Joyland in Sylvan Park! He gives us the recipe for his grandmother's biscuits! To learn more about Joyland visit https://eatjoyland.com/

