Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef Star Maye shows us how to make Bourbon Yams for the holidays

Celebrity chef Star Maye made Bourbon Yams. You can order Star Maye’s cookbook, "A Star Among Us, A Chef's Story" on Amazon.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:59:11-05

Celebrity chef Star Maye made Bourbon Yams. You can order Star Maye’s cookbook, "A Star Among Us, A Chef's Story" on Amazon. To contact Star for catering services, email chefstarcateringllc@gmail.com. Follow @chef_star_maye on Instagram.

Bourbon Yams

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided, plus more for dish
6 sweet potatoes (4 pounds)
1/4 c. bourbon or whiskey
4 tbsp. brown sugar
Kosher salt
1 c. pecans, chopped
3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart baking dish. Roast potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet until a knife easily inserts into centers, 1 hour. Cool enough to handle, then remove and discard skins. Coarsely chop potatoes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

Step 2
Mash together potatoes, bourbon, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl. Season with salt. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Combine pecans, cinnamon, remaining 4 tablespoons butter, and 3 tablespoons sugar in a second bowl. Sprinkle over potatoes.

Step 3
Bake until bubbly and warmed through, 30 to 35 minutes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018