Chef Star Maye shows us how to make Bourbon Yams for the holidays

Celebrity chef Star Maye made Bourbon Yams. You can order Star Maye’s cookbook, "A Star Among Us, A Chef's Story" on Amazon. To contact Star for catering services, email chefstarcateringllc@gmail.com. Follow @chef_star_maye on Instagram.

Bourbon Yams

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided, plus more for dish

6 sweet potatoes (4 pounds)

1/4 c. bourbon or whiskey

4 tbsp. brown sugar

Kosher salt

1 c. pecans, chopped

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart baking dish. Roast potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet until a knife easily inserts into centers, 1 hour. Cool enough to handle, then remove and discard skins. Coarsely chop potatoes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

Step 2

Mash together potatoes, bourbon, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl. Season with salt. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Combine pecans, cinnamon, remaining 4 tablespoons butter, and 3 tablespoons sugar in a second bowl. Sprinkle over potatoes.

Step 3

Bake until bubbly and warmed through, 30 to 35 minutes