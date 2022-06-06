Chef Star Maye's Shrimp & Grits

Chef Star Maye from Anzie Blue made her grandmother’s recipe for Shrimp and Grits and talked about the restaurant’s Juneteenth Gospel Brunch. Don't miss the Juneteenth Gospel Brunch at Anzie Blue on Sunday, June 19 from 3pm-5pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.anzieblue.com/. Anzie Blue is located at 2111 Belcourt Avenue Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37212.

The Shrimp

1-2 lbs of Shrimp, peeled & deveined

2.5 tbsp Chef Paul Pruddhome’s Seafood Magic Seasoning

2 tbsp Olive Oil

A dash of Salt & Pepper

The Grits

4 cups Water

1 tsp Kosher Salt (more if desired)

1 cup Yellow or White Corn Grits, preferably stone-ground

¼ cup Unsalted Butter

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

The Lafitte Sauce

4 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Red Onion, diced

1 Red Bell Pepper, diced

1 Green Bell Pepper, diced

1 Yellow Bell Pepper, diced

1 garlic Clove, diced

¼ cup Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Blackened Redfish Magic Seasoning

4 slices of Bacon, chopped

¼ cup Conecuh Sausage, cubed

3 tbsp White Wine

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

The Prep

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring Water, Heavy Whipping Cream, and Salt to a boil and stir in Grits. Reduce heat to low and cover, whisking and scraping bottom well every 2 to 3 minutes, until you reach your desired consistency.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss Shrimp in Chef Paul’s Seafood Magic Seasoning and Olive Oil until coated. Transfer Shrimp to a large frying pan in a single layer and cook for 2 minutes or until blackened on both sides.

Step 3

In a medium saucepan, sauté diced Peppers, Onion, & Garlic in Olive Oil. Once Onions become translucent, add Bacon, Sausage, and half of the Chef Paul’s Blackened Magic Seasoning and stir until cooked thoroughly. Deglaze pan with White Wine, add Heavy Whipping

Cream, and bring Sauce to a boil. Add the rest of the Blackening Seasoning and stir in Parmesan until melted.

Step 4

To serve, layer the bottom of the plate with Grits, douse the Grits in Lafitte Sauce, and top with some delicious Blackened Shrimp.