Chef's Market Carrot Cake Salad Recipe

CARROT CAKE SALAD

Who says eating healthy isn’t a piece of cake!

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 pound Maple, Cinnamon and Nutmeg Roasted Carrots (recipe below)

· 4 cups of mixed greens, such as mesclun, arugula, red leaf and baby spinach

· 2 ounces raisins

· 4 ounces goat cheese

· 4 ounces pecans

· 6 ounces Citrus and Coconut Vinaigrette (recipe below)

INSTRUCTIONS:

In four bowls, add one cup each of the mixed greens. Top with the raisins, goat cheese and pecans. Drizzle with 1.5 ounces each of the dressing. Top with warm or room temp carrots, and serve immediately.

MAPLE, CINNAMON AND NUTMEG ROASTED CARROTS:

This recipe is vegan/vegetarian and perfect for the Paleo diet. We use this on our Carrot Cake Salad, but it will make a great side dish to any holiday dinner.

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 pound carrots

· 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

· 1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· 1 teaspoon Cinnamon

· 1 teaspoon Nutmeg

· 1 teaspoon Sea Salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Peel carrots, and cut the carrots diagonally in 1½-inch-thick slices

3. Toss carrots and all remaining ingredients in a bowl, and mix together

4. Transfer to a sheet pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray in single layer

5. Roast in the oven for 20-22 minutes, until lightly browned

CITRUS COCONUT VINAIGRETTE:

INGREDIENTS:

· 1/2 cup orange juice

· 1/4 cup pineapple juice

· 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

· 1/2 cup coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a blender add the orange and pineapple juice and vinegar. Blend briefly, then slowly add coconut oil.

Enjoy !

