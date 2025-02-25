Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef's Market gives us the recipe for Tiramisu shooters!

Chefs Market gives us the recipe for Tiramisu
Posted

We get a delicious Tiramisu recipe from Chef’s Market! Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Instagram.

Tiramisu Dessert Shooters Recipe
Ingredients:

• 1 c. (8 oz.) mascarpone cheese, softened

• 1 c. heavy whipping cream

• 1/3 c. powdered sugar

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 3/4 c. water

• ¼ c. simple syrup

• 2 Tbsp. instant coffee

• 12 ladyfinger cookies (cut into small pieces to fit cups)

• 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder, for dusting

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Coffee Mixture: heat the cup of water, add instant coffee and simple syrup, let cool.

2. Make the Mascarpone Cream:
- In a mixing bowl, beat mascarpone cheese until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone until smooth and fluffy.

3. Assemble the Shooters:
- Dip the ladyfinger pieces quickly into the coffee mixture (don’t soak too long to avoid sogginess).
- Place a layer of soaked ladyfinger pieces at the bottom of each shooter glass.
- Pipe or spoon a layer of the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.
- Repeat the layering process once more (ladyfingers → mascarpone cream).

4. Finishing Touches:
- Sift cocoa powder over the top of each shooter.
- Garnish with ½ of a lady finger vertically stick out of the top.

5. Chill & Serve:
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (overnight for best flavor).
- Serve chilled and enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes