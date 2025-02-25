Chef's Market gives us the recipe for Tiramisu shooters!

We get a delicious Tiramisu recipe from Chef’s Market! Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Instagram.
Tiramisu Dessert Shooters Recipe
Ingredients:
• 1 c. (8 oz.) mascarpone cheese, softened
• 1 c. heavy whipping cream
• 1/3 c. powdered sugar
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 3/4 c. water
• ¼ c. simple syrup
• 2 Tbsp. instant coffee
• 12 ladyfinger cookies (cut into small pieces to fit cups)
• 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder, for dusting
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Coffee Mixture: heat the cup of water, add instant coffee and simple syrup, let cool.
2. Make the Mascarpone Cream:
- In a mixing bowl, beat mascarpone cheese until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone until smooth and fluffy.
3. Assemble the Shooters:
- Dip the ladyfinger pieces quickly into the coffee mixture (don’t soak too long to avoid sogginess).
- Place a layer of soaked ladyfinger pieces at the bottom of each shooter glass.
- Pipe or spoon a layer of the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.
- Repeat the layering process once more (ladyfingers → mascarpone cream).
4. Finishing Touches:
- Sift cocoa powder over the top of each shooter.
- Garnish with ½ of a lady finger vertically stick out of the top.
5. Chill & Serve:
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (overnight for best flavor).
- Serve chilled and enjoy!