Chef's Market gives us the recipe for Tiramisu shooters!

We get a delicious Tiramisu recipe from Chef’s Market! Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Instagram.

Tiramisu Dessert Shooters Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1 c. (8 oz.) mascarpone cheese, softened

• 1 c. heavy whipping cream

• 1/3 c. powdered sugar

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 3/4 c. water

• ¼ c. simple syrup

• 2 Tbsp. instant coffee

• 12 ladyfinger cookies (cut into small pieces to fit cups)

• 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder, for dusting

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Coffee Mixture: heat the cup of water, add instant coffee and simple syrup, let cool.

2. Make the Mascarpone Cream:

- In a mixing bowl, beat mascarpone cheese until smooth.

- In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

- Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone until smooth and fluffy.

3. Assemble the Shooters:

- Dip the ladyfinger pieces quickly into the coffee mixture (don’t soak too long to avoid sogginess).

- Place a layer of soaked ladyfinger pieces at the bottom of each shooter glass.

- Pipe or spoon a layer of the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.

- Repeat the layering process once more (ladyfingers → mascarpone cream).

4. Finishing Touches:

- Sift cocoa powder over the top of each shooter.

- Garnish with ½ of a lady finger vertically stick out of the top.

5. Chill & Serve:

- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (overnight for best flavor).

- Serve chilled and enjoy!