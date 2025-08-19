Learn how to make this easy Green Goddess Cottage Cheese Dip with Cottage Cheese Chips from our friends at Chef's Market

Green Goddess Cottage Cheese Dip with Cottage Cheese Chips

Ingredients



16 oz (about 2 cups) cottage cheese

¾ large avocado (or 1 small avocado), peeled and pitted

2 tbsp of chives

2 tbsp basil

2 tbsp parsley

2 garlic cloves, peeled

Juice of ½ lemon

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions



Prep the herbs: Rinse and roughly chop chives, basil, and parsley. Blend: Add cottage cheese, avocado, herbs, garlic, lemon juice, and salt to a food processor or high-speed blender. Puree until smooth: Blend for 30–60 seconds, scraping down the sides as needed, until creamy and green. Taste & adjust: Add more salt or lemon juice if desired. Serve: Transfer to a bowl and serve with fresh vegetables, crackers, pita chips, or as a sandwich spread.

Chef’s Tip:



For a little kick, add 1–2 slices of jalapeño before blending.

Keeps in the fridge for 3–4 days in an airtight container.

Crispy Parmesan Cottage Cheese Chips

Extra cheesy, extra crispy, and packed with protein.

Ingredients



1 cup (8 oz) full-fat small-curd cottage cheese

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp garlic powder (optional)

½ tsp onion powder (optional)

Everything-bagel seasoning, chili flakes, or herbs for topping (optional)

Instructions



Preheat & Prep

Preheat oven to 350 °F (180 °C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove Excess Liquid

Place cottage cheese in a fine-mesh strainer and let drain for 5–10 minutes.

Gently press with the back of a spoon or pat with a paper towel to remove as much moisture as possible—this step is key for crispiness. Mix

In a small bowl, combine drained cottage cheese with grated Parmesan, garlic powder, and onion powder (if using). Stir until evenly mixed. Shape the Chips

Scoop 1 tablespoon of the mixture per chip onto the baking sheet, spacing 2 inches apart.

Flatten gently with the back of a spoon to about ¼ inch thick. Season

Sprinkle with your favorite toppings or seasoning blend. Bake

Bake for 30–40 minutes until edges are golden brown and centers are set.

(Thinner chips will crisp faster; thicker ones may take a few extra minutes.) Cool

Let chips cool completely on the baking sheet—this is when they become extra crunchy.

