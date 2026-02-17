Chef's Market shares the recipe for Cajun Shrimp and Grits!

Just in time for Fat Tuesday, our friends from Chef's Market share the recipe for Cajun Shrimp and Gouda Grits!

Chef's Market Shrimp & Grits

Cajun Shrimp

INGREDIENTS

· 1 lb large or jumbo shrimp, peeled & deveined

· ¾ teaspoon table salt

· ¼ teaspoon baking soda

· 1 to 1½ tablespoons Paul Prudhomme-style seasoning

· 2 tablespoons neutral oil

· 1 tablespoon butter

RECIPE PREPERATION

1. Tenderize: Pat shrimp dry, then toss with salt and baking soda. Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes. Then, rinse quickly and pat very dry.

2. Season: Toss shrimp with Cajun seasoning.

3. Sear Hot & Fast: Heat skillet over medium-high. Add oil and butter, then cook shrimp in one layer:

· 60–90 seconds first side

· Flip, 60 seconds more

· Remove and keep warm

Smoked Gouda Grits

INGREDIENTS

· 1½ cups chicken broth

· 1½ cups water

· 2 cups heavy cream

· 1½ teaspoons kosher salt

· 1 cup coarse-ground grits (not instant)

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

· 5 oz smoked Gouda, grated

· Kosher salt & white pepper to taste

RECIPE PREPERATION

1. Bring broth and water to a boil.

2. Slowly whisk in grits until smooth.

3. Stir in heavy cream. Reduce heat to low, cover.

4. Cook 20–25 minutes, whisking occasionally, until creamy but slightly textured.

5. Remove from heat. Whisk in butter and smoked Gouda.

6. Season with salt and white pepper.

7. To assemble, spoon creamy grits into a bowl and top with hot Cajun shrimp. Finally add Cajun Monica Sauce on top.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Instagram.