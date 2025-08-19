Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Chef's Market show us how to make an Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Jim with Chef's Market shows us how to make this delicious dessert with avocado! Check out the recipe below!

Avocado Chocolate Mousse
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Chill time: 30 minutes (optional, but improves texture)
Ingredients

  • 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (good quality — see earlier tips!)
  • ½ cup pure maple syrup or honey (adjust to taste)
  • ¼ cup coconut milk or almond milk (more for a lighter texture)
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of fine sea salt
  • Optional: ¼ tsp espresso powder (deepens chocolate flavor)
  • Garnish: fresh berries, shaved chocolate, or whipped coconut cream

Instructions

  1. Blend Base – In a food processor or high-powered blender, combine avocados, cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut milk, vanilla, salt, and espresso powder (if using).
  2. Process Until Silky – Blend for 1–2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides, until completely smooth and creamy.
  3. Taste & Adjust – Add more sweetener if desired. If too thick, add a splash more milk.
  4. Chill (Optional) – Spoon into serving glasses and chill for at least 30 minutes for a firmer, more mousse-like texture.
  5. Serve – Garnish with berries, chocolate shavings, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Chef’s Tips

  • Using ripe but not overripe avocados ensures a smooth texture without bitterness.
  • The espresso powder is optional but really makes the chocolate “pop.”
  • If you want a sugar-free version, use monk fruit or allulose instead of maple syrup/honey.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on X and Instagram.

Talk of the Town Recipes