Chef's Market shows us how to make a holiday Prime Rib Roast

Holiday Prime Rib Roast

Order a bone-in rib roast with the bones cut and tied. You will need one bone for every two guests. When ordering the rib from the butcher ask for a roast with the best marbling. Leave your roast out of the refrigerator long enough for it to be at room temperature. Preheat your oven to 500 degrees. Mix the butter and herb roast below.

1 cup butter, softened

3cloves garlic, minced

1 Tablespoon thyme, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon oregano, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Before you cook the roast, calculate your cook time.

For every pound of rib you will need to cook the ribat 500 degrees for 5 minutes,e.g.

If your rib is 5.5pounds you will need to cook the rib at 500 for27 1/2 minutes.

If it is 10 pounds, you will need to cook it 50 minutes.

Rub the butter herb mixture generously on all sides of the roast.

Place in the roasting pan bone side down.

Sprinkle kosher salt all over the top of the rib.

Quickly place into the middle of the preheated oven and set the timer to the calculated cook time.

Once the timer goes off, immediately turn the oven off and set the timer for two hours. It is very important that you do not open the oven during these two hours.

After two hours, remove from the oven. You may want to let it rest for 20 to 30 minutes before slicing, but because it has rested in the oven, it is ready to serve if that better fits your service time.

You can make an au jus by using 1-part wine to 2-parts beef stock.

Place your roast pan with the remaining juice on the top of the stove on a burner on low to medium heat.

Add the beef stock scraping the side of the pan to deglaze.

Add the wine then reduce slightly.

Your au jus should not be thick like a gravy or typical sauce.