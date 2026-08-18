Chef's Market shows us how to make a Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

Makes: One 3-layer, 8-inch cake.

Ingredients: Cake

 3 cups all-purpose flour, (sifted) plus additional flour for the pans

 2 cups granulated sugar

 1 teaspoon salt

 1 teaspoon baking soda

 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

 3 large eggs, lightly beaten

 1½ cups vegetable oil

 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

 1 cup crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

 2 cups chopped bananas, about 4 medium bananas

 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

 Vegetable shortening, for greasing pans Cream Cheese Frosting

 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened  1 cup unsalted butter, softened

 2 (16-ounce) packages powdered sugar

 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Garnish

 1 cup toasted pecan halves

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease three 8-inch round cake pans with shortening and lightly flour them.

2. Make the batter: a. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cinnamon. b. Add the eggs and vegetable oil. Stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened. c. Stir in the vanilla, crushed pineapple with its juice, bananas and toasted chopped pecans.

3. Bake the layers:a. Divide the batter evenly among the three prepared cake pans. b. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean. c. Cool the cakes in the pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from the pans and allow to cool completely, about 1 hour.

4. Make the cream cheese frosting: a. Beat the softened cream cheese and butter together on medium-low speed until smooth. b. Gradually add the powdered sugar, beating on low speed until incorporated. c. Add the vanilla. d. Increase the mixer speed to medium-high and beat for 1 to 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.

5. Assemble the cake: a. Place one cake layer on a serving plate and spread approximately 1 cup of frosting over the top. b. Add the second layer and spread with another cup of frosting. c. Top with the third cake layer. Spread the remaining frosting over the top and sides of the cake.

6. Garnish: Arrange the toasted pecan halves decoratively over the top of the cake