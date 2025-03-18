Chef's Market shows us how to make a Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad

Our friends from Chef’s Market show us how to make a perfect Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad! Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad
7.75 carb 5.5 net carbs
Ingredients:
· 6 oz mixed greens
· 3 slices capicola, sliced into thin strips
· 3 slices of salami, sliced into thin strips
· 1 oz pepperoni, sliced
· 1 oz smoked gouda, diced or shredded
· 1 oz parmesan, shaved or grated
· 3 green olives, halved
· 3 kalamata olives, halved
· 1 small peppered cherry pepper, sliced
· 2 oz Low-Carb Red Wine Vinaigrette (recipe below)
Low-Carb Red Wine Vinaigrette:
· 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
· 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
· ½ tsp Dijon mustard (check for low-carb versions)
· ½ tsp dried oregano
· ¼ tsp garlic powder
· ¼ tsp onion powder
· A few drops of liquid stevia or ½ tsp monk fruit sweetener (optional, for balance)
· Salt & black pepper, to taste
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Vinaigrette:
o In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and sweetener (if using).
o Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.
2. Assemble the Salad:
o Spread out the mixed greens on a large plate or bowl.
o Evenly distribute the capicola, salami, and pepperoni at 12 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 8 o’clock .
o Sprinkle the smoked gouda and parmesan over the salad.
o Scatter the green olives, kalamata olives, and sliced cherry pepper across the greens.
3. Dress and Serve:
o Drizzle the low-carb red wine vinaigrette over the salad.
o Toss gently or serve as is, allowing each person to mix to their preference.