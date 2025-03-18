Chef's Market shows us how to make a Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad

Our friends from Chef’s Market show us how to make a perfect Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad! Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Keto-Friendly Charcuterie Salad

7.75 carb 5.5 net carbs

Ingredients:

· 6 oz mixed greens

· 3 slices capicola, sliced into thin strips

· 3 slices of salami, sliced into thin strips

· 1 oz pepperoni, sliced

· 1 oz smoked gouda, diced or shredded

· 1 oz parmesan, shaved or grated

· 3 green olives, halved

· 3 kalamata olives, halved

· 1 small peppered cherry pepper, sliced

· 2 oz Low-Carb Red Wine Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Low-Carb Red Wine Vinaigrette:

· 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

· 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· ½ tsp Dijon mustard (check for low-carb versions)

· ½ tsp dried oregano

· ¼ tsp garlic powder

· ¼ tsp onion powder

· A few drops of liquid stevia or ½ tsp monk fruit sweetener (optional, for balance)

· Salt & black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Vinaigrette:

o In a small bowl or jar, whisk together the red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and sweetener (if using).

o Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.

2. Assemble the Salad:

o Spread out the mixed greens on a large plate or bowl.

o Evenly distribute the capicola, salami, and pepperoni at 12 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 8 o’clock .

o Sprinkle the smoked gouda and parmesan over the salad.

o Scatter the green olives, kalamata olives, and sliced cherry pepper across the greens.

3. Dress and Serve:

o Drizzle the low-carb red wine vinaigrette over the salad.

o Toss gently or serve as is, allowing each person to mix to their preference.