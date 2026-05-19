Chef's Market shows us how to make a Lemon Icebox Pie in a Jar!

Chef’s Market Lemon Icebox Pie in a Jar

A Classic Southern Layered Dessert Perfect for Graduations, Showers & Parties

Yield

· Makes approximately 10–12 mini mason/jam jars (4 oz size)

Pecan Shortbread Crust (Layer One)

Ingredients

· 1 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 cup chopped pecans

· 1 stick (½ cup) butter, melted

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Combine flour, pecans and melted butter until crumbly.

3. Press about 1 ½ tablespoons of the crust mixture into the bottom of each mini mason jar.

4. Place jars on a sheet pan and bake 12–15 minutes until lightly golden and fragrant.

5. Cool completely before adding the remaining layers.

Cream Cheese (Layer Two)

Ingredients

· 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

· 1 cup powdered sugar

· 1 cup whipped topping

Directions

1. Beat cream cheese until smooth.

2. Add powdered sugar and mix well.

3. Fold in whipped topping until light and fluffy.

4. Pipe or spoon about 2 tablespoons over cooled pecan crust in each jar.

No-Cook Lemon Filling (Layer Three)

Ingredients

· 1 can (14 oz) Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk

· 3 egg yolks

· ½ cup fresh lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon lemon zest

Directions

1. In a mixing bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened and pale.

2. Add sweetened condensed milk and whisk until smooth.

3. Slowly whisk in lemon juice. The mixture will begin to naturally thicken.

4. Stir in lemon zest.

5. Let stand 3–5 minutes until slightly thickened.

6. Spoon or pipe lemon layer over cream cheese filling in each jar.

Whipped Topping (Layer Four)

Ingredients

· 1 container whipped topping

OR

· 2 cups freshly whipped cream sweetened lightly with powdered sugar

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.